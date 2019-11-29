Ex-Kigumo MP Dies Leaving Hefty Hospital Bill, Legislators Asked To Help Offset Sh5 Million Bill

Former Kigumo Member of Parliament Onesmus Kihara Mwangi has passed on at the Nairobi West Hospital after a long term battle with diabetes.

The former legislator served as MP between 1997 to 2007 and has left behind a hefty bill of Sh5 million, having died at age 76.

In the 1997 elections, he emerged winner through the Democratic Party (DP) and later retained the seat in 2002 on a Narc ticket.

In 2007 however, he lost to The Party of National Unity (PNU) candidate Jamleck Kamau.

Read: Former Galole MP Tola Kofa Dies At Kenyatta Hospital

According to a report by K24, the current Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki has written to the National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi in a bid to have the family aided in settling the bill.

Before his political career, the former lawmaker worked as the managing director at the Kihara and Company Valuers and Surveyors.

Additionally, he has served as a surveyor at the Ministry of Public Works before being promoted as the Estate Superintendent at the Nairobi City Commission that no longer exists.

Earlier this week, former Galole MP Tola Kofa died at the Nairobi Hospital at the age of 75 in what was termed as a long term ailment.

Read Also: Former MP, Patrick Muiruri Awarded Ksh15.8 Million For Son’s Death

According to his son, Patrick Mgawa, the former legislator had been ailing for a period of time before it got worse and had to be admitted for one week.

He was known for the 2010 incident where he made an astounding move by applying for a bursary to help him fund his masters degree education that he claimed he had not completed.

He served as an Assistant Minister during former President Daniel Moi’s tenure.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu