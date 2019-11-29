Dr Ofweneke Explains Relationship With Ex Wife Nicah After She Flaunted New Man

Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke has explained his relationship with the mother of his children, singer Nicah the Queen.

The two broke up some three years ago on grounds that he (Ofweneke) assaulted his now ex-wife.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the funny man explained that being apart does not mean that they cannot raise their children in a “non toxic” environment.

“The reason why my daughters are happy is because their mum and I are friends and we have agreed that our broken marriage got nothing to do with the kids. That they can be at mum’s for as long as they wish and they can be at dads as long as they wish either,” he wrote.

“Both of you have to be selfless to make sure the kids have a clean environment away from the toxic atmosphere for them to have a happy upbringing. You don’t love that guy anymore but let the kids love their dad same you don’t love that lady anymore but let those kids love their mum. If there is any truth to be known at the right time they will,” he added.

In the past, Ofweneke has expressed regret over how things between himself and Nicah ended. He told Sunday Magazine that he has since learnt his lesson and should he remarry, he will approach the marriage differently.

“What I learned about marriage and relationships is that you cannot give what you do not have. Find happiness within yourself in order to give happiness. The other lesson was that it is never that serious. If things cannot work out even after 20 years, they cannot work out. Just leave,” he said.

He has since started dating a woman, whose name he is yet to reveal while Nicah, has too started seeing someone.

She shared pictures while on baecation last week.

