Dennis Itumbi Ordered To Pay Sh20,000 Monthly In Child Upkeep

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has been ordered to pay child support for a child he sired sometime last year.

The blogger has been ordered to pay Sh20,000 for maintenance every month until the case is heard and determined.

Itumbi, a vocal supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and the child’s mother have been given time to reach an out of court settlement.

The decision was reached after a DNA test concluded that he is indeed the father of the 5 month old girl.

The children’s court also directed that the blogger has access to the child but the mother gets actual and legal custody of the minor.

Through her lawyer Enricah Dulo, the mother has asked for Sh50,000 monthly upkeep, school fees when the child starts going to school and a medical cover.

She also wants a copy of Itumbi’s national identity card so that he is listed as the child’s father on the birth certificate, and that he sets up a trust for the girl.

The unidentified woman filed the case in September accusing Itumbi of abandoning their child from birth knowing that she had to stop working before giving birth.

According to her, she and Itumbi dated between January and August 2018. The relationship ended after informing him of the pregnancy.

“He ended the relationship in August 2018 when the lady informed him that she was pregnant with his child. She successfully delivered a baby girl on June 14, this year,” lawyer Dulo said.

Then, she said, the blogger tried to convince her to terminate the pregnancy.

“Itumbi has since blocked her and she is unable to engage with him on any meaningful communication in regard to the welfare of the minor,” the advocate said.

The case will be mentioned on December 18 for progress on the out of court attempt.

Should they fail to reach an agreement, the hearing will resume in 2020.

