Suspects in Machakos Catholic Priest’s Murder Freed On Bond, Plea Not Taken

Embu High court has freed suspects in the murder of Catholic priest Michael Kyengo on Sh300,000 bond and a surety of the same each.

The three, Kavivya Mwangangi, Muthini Mutunga, and Solomon Mutava aged 25, 25, and 44 respectively appeared before Justice Florence Muchemi and did not take a plea.

The initial plea taking was postponed last week after lawyers representing the three suspects sought adjournment stating that they had not been supplied with the relevant documents detailing the murder case.

According to the suspects’ lawyers Alfso Mbidio and Kirimi Guantai, they were having challenges due to lack of proper briefing from their clients as well as they could not offer them advice in regards to the same.

Read: Michael Kyengo Was My Lover – Man Suspected To Have Killed Catholic Priest Now Says

The prosecution led by Counsel Leah Mati in their defense stated that the matter was still under investigations and the DCIO was yet to also supply them with the documents.

Michael Kyengo, the Catholic priest was found brutally murdered and buried in a shallow grave, in what was said to have been a love gone sour.

Sleuths that looked into the matter found romantic messages exchanged between the priest and the prime suspect, 25-year-old Michael Muthini, who is a trained nursery school teacher.

Kyengo and Muthini were said to have known each other since 2008 at a seminary in Machakos County and have since maintained a close contact.

In another account of events, another suspect Kavivya Mwangangi, self confessed to have murdered the priest as a form of occult sacrifice.

Read Also: I Sacrificed Catholic Priest Kyengo To Get Rich , Suspect Tells Police

Mwangangi, according to the detectives, provided details of the cult’s website and offered log-in credentials into a site that helped detectives retrieve an application filled in by Mutunga, the third suspect.

Part of the application form read, ” “I fully have the potential to join Illuminati so as to become financially stable and help the community eradicate poverty, and shine in the society.”

The detectives stated that the priest had been used as a sacrificial lamb as the best friend claimed was a requirement by the cult they practiced.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu