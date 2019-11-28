It Was A Miss On Our Part, Twitter Says As It Suspends Deletion Of Inactive Accounts

Twitter has suspended its planned deletion of inactive accounts after a public outcry, since some of the accounts belong to deceased people and count as a memory to the living.

In a tweetstorm, Twitter said that they won’t be removing inactive accounts as of now, terming the planned deletion as a “miss” for them.

“We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased. This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorize accounts,” they said.

The campaign to delete inactive accounts will impact accounts in the EU only due to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

GDPR is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individual citizens of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). It also addresses the transfer of personal data outside the EU and EEA areas. The GDPR aims primarily to give control to individuals over their personal data and to simplify the regulatory environment for international business by unifying the regulation within the EU.

It was also announced that Twitter will not allow users to register usernames with under five characters.

