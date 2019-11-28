Sh1 Billion To Be Spent In Aiding Flood Victims- Gov’t Spokesman Oguna

The government is expected to spend Sh1 billion to aid victims that have been affected by floods across the country.

The government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Thursday stated that about 350,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains and 16,700 rendered homeless.

Oguna was in West Pokot assessing the situation that has left 1,500 people homeless and several dead.

“Kiwango cha pesa kinachohitajika ili kuweza kupeana msaada kwa watu wote walioadhirika kutoka pembe moja hadi nyingine ni shilingi bilioni moja na milioni hamsini na mbili,” he said.

Read: Kenyans Blast Dennis Itumbi After Unveiling PayBill For West Pokot Landslide Victims

This translates to,” The amount of money required to give aid and help the victims affected by floods in the country is Sh1 billion.”

According to Oguna, so far 36 bodies have been recovered with 5 missing.

Additionally, he stated that the compiled statistics on the ground indicated that 11,000 livestock had been lost.

Oguna however explained that the government took part in settling and aiding the affected victims by supplying food, tents and medical support.

In a report compiled by Nation on Monday November 25, the death toll had risen to 52 after six bodies were recovered at Parua area.

Read Also: PS Locked Relief Supplies For West Pokot Landslide Victims In Store Then Flew To Nairobi – Murkomen

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo also narrated that 22 other people had gone missing following the heavy rains adding that many more had been displaced.

Lonyangapuo called on the public to chip in and make pledges in form of food items and money to aid in the rescue operation.

The landslide that has run for close to a week is yet to be contained, with the morgue and hospital facilities unable to handle the number of bodies.

“Our morgue has no capacity to handle all the bodies and we have talked to our counterparts to help us in storing the bodies,” said West Pokot County Health Executive Geoffrey Lipale.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu