Several Injured After Truck Rams Into 8 Vehicles At Mai Mahiu Escarpment

Several people have been left in a critical condition after a truck rammed into eight vehicles along Mai Mahiu-Limuru escarpment.

According to a report by the Standard, the truck is said to have developed mechanical problems and rammed onto oncoming vehicles before finally crashing near the Italian Catholic Church.

The police together with rescuers are already at scene, with efforts underway to rescue motorists that are trapped in the wrecks.

Additionally, traffic police have called upon motorists to take alternative routes as the area is experiencing a gridlock following the havoc caused by the accident.

Yesterday, another road accident claimed two lives in Nyamira County after a matatu collided with a truck along Sotik-Keroka Road.

Over the past couple of weeks, road accidents have been on the rise, with truck drivers being faulted for the accidents.

In the Nyamira accident, it was reported that the truck rammed into the 14-seater matatu head on while trying to avoid the cess collection point.

