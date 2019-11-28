Sabina Chege Irritated By Itumbi’s Remarks On Embrace Movement

Digital Innovations Director at the office of the President Dennis Itumbi was on Wednesday spoiling for a fight after making remarks that did not sit well with Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

According to Itumbi, the Embrace Movement that is led by the MP and other women leaders from different political outfits, has a political agenda while that linked with Deputy President William Ruto, Inua Mama drives a social empowerment agenda.

“Dear Sabina Chege, Embrace, let us face it had a political agenda, if any. Inua Mama has a social empowerment agenda. Inua Mama therefore will NOT told. Here some pictures to remind you what Inua is…(sic),” he wrote.

Chege on her part responded with a jibe of her own, in which she said, “I will answer you back when you become a woman.”

Earlier on in the day, the legislator had during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report unveiling told the delegates that the women groups will cease to exist as a show of oneness.

“As of today, as women leaders in this country, we are killing the different women groups; Team Embrace and Inua Mama. Following the BBI report, women leaders in Kenya will be united,” she said.

Kenyans on Twitter, popularly known as KOT also chimed in on the issue with some making fun of Itumbi who was hurdled out of the VIP podium at Bomas.

The Inua Mama leader, Kandara MP Alice Wahome has also invited those with ideas on women empowerment to join their camp, noting that their faction will not merge with others.

“So far so good. We are doing well. Point of correction and clarification: Inua mama is all about empowering women socially and economically.

“Not a tool for political advancements and therefore can’t be merged with other groups with different agenda other than that. However, ideas on how we can reach out to more women in mashinani are most welcome,” she said.

