Dr Ofweneke’s Ex Wife Nicah The Queen Parades New Beau (Photos)

Comedian Dr Ofweneke’s ex wife Nicah the queen is trying her hand at love, again.

The Pagawisha hitmaker was married to the funnyman but ended things two years ago after he apparently assaulted her.

“Domestic violence is such a bad thing…I had to walk away…I had to run…Yes, I’m a single mum of two and I know God will watch over me and my kids…He assaulted me and I had to run away. We are done. I can’t stand such violence,” she said.

The crooner, a mother of two is back on the saddle and is flaunting her new beau on social media.

The two were on baecation recently, during which she flaunted her curves attracting criticism.

Nicah has always expressed desire to remarry and love someone unconditionally as was the case with Ofweneke.

“I thank God for all the heartbreaks I have experienced, for all the pain and rejection I have faced….but guess what! I still want to love and be under someone, I still want to look up to and follow someone’s footsteps. I still want to submit and be someone’s wife. I still want to pray for someone and love them without condition. I still want to be someone’s best friend and hide their nakedness,” she said.

The Mr Right host has since moved on and recently paraded his new found love.

View this post on Instagram 🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLES🦅🦅🦅 A post shared by B.E.T Awards Host (@drofweneke) on Oct 7, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu