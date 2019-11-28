Move On – Betty Kyallo Tells Fans Bringing Up Memories From Wedding With Okari

K24’s Betty Kyallo is tired of the jokes that so often remind her of her failed marriage to NTV’s Dennis Okari.

In a tweet, the bubbly Weekend With Betty presenter, asked her fans to stop with the jokes and move on already.

“So what? Lol Move on, we have,” she replied to a tweep who shared a picture from her wedding.

So what? Lol Move on 😊 we have😅😅 https://t.co/Poxd6auSmj — Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) November 28, 2019

Kyallo, a mother of one, exchanged nuptials with the investigative journalist in a lavish October 2, 2015 ceremony.

Barely six months into the marriage, the Flair By Betty parlor CEO had moved on to Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The relationship was, needless to say, kept under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Kyallo 🇰🇪 (@bettymuteikyallo) on Nov 22, 2019 at 11:05am PST

According to Kyallo, however, a series of events led to the end of the marriage. First, she told True Love magazine, Okari stood her up during their traditional wedding.

That, for many people would have marked the end but instead, she took him back.

They tried again but there was hostility of sorts between their families.

Fast forward to 2018, the TV beauty was dumped by Joho, in what was revealed to have been a humiliating ordeal.

The county chief was so taken by Kyallo that he allegedly bought her a house along Lenana Road, then came a BMW X6 and a Porsche Cayenne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Kyallo 🇰🇪 (@bettymuteikyallo) on Nov 20, 2019 at 3:51am PST

But Joho would later reclaim his possessions including the Porsche Cayenne which was repossessed while she was behind the wheel along Mombasa Road.

Away from Joho, she and her baby daddy have traded accusations online including one where she accused him of being a deadbeat father.

“The question about me being a deadbeat is what has been said or what has been written, but a lot of it is not true. One day you will come to know about these things,” Okari responded to the allegations.

The two have however moved on. Okari remarried in February and Kyallo is dating a man unknown to the world.

