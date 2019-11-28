Maribe’s House Girl Takes Stand, Testifies To Have Seen Gun With Blood On Floor

The trial of journalist Jacque Maribe in the murder of business woman Monica Kimani has reached a crucial stage, as witnesses now taking to the stand.

Maribe’s house girl, Pamela, took to the stand on November 28 to testify and give her account of events on the night that Monica was murdered.

Pamela was identified as Maribe’s house girl who previously worked for TV girl Terryanne Chebet before loosing her job at Citizen.

Pamela narrated that she knew very little about Jowie apart from the information she was given that he worked as an army officer in Dubai hence the reason he owned a gun.

However, Pamela narrated that Jowie spent his days sleeping, dropping Maribe to work and picking her up.

“On September 19, he took Jacque to work and came back to sleep. At around 4PM he left the house in Jacque’s car carrying a black bag dressed in grey shorts, white shirt and sneakers. Both of them did not come back that night and I didn’t hear them when they came back,” she stated.

According to Pamela, the following day Jowie followed his normal routine and dropped Maribe to work. He came back to sleep and later left again.

Pamela additionally narrated that later that night at around 1AM, she heard some commotion and on coming out she found Jowie shouting at Brian Kasaine, Maribe’s neighbor for help, with his possessions on the floor.

Apparently, Brian and his wife came in to ask for Jowie’s Identification card (ID) claiming that they could not take him to hospital without it.

All this time, Jowie was in the backseat of the car with blood oozing before Maribe joined them and the four left.

Pamela then recounted when she went to check on Maribe’s son and found the lights to the master bedroom still on.

While she went to switch them off, she found a gun on the floor with blood all over hence got scared and called her former employer Terryanne telling her the incident that had erupted.

Pamela stated that she asked for a day off and went to Chebet’s house, and has since not kept in touch with Maribe despite adding that they were still in good terms.

“Jacque’s mum came home on the morning of the 21st. Then they cooked ate and at some point, Jowie came downstairs to greet me. Maribe left for work at 3 pm and her mom also followed her with the child,” she narrated.

She added that later in the evening, Brian asked for the car keys saying they were taking Jowie back to the hospital. Brian picked him and they left until the next morning.

