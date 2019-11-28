in SPORTS

Collins Injera Out As Shujaa’s Dubai 7s Squad Named

Collins Injera will miss the opening leg of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai beginning December 5-7, 2019.

The 33-year-old Mwamba’s utility player is still recovering from an injury. The second highest try scorer in the world series with 271 tries also missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers earlier this month in South Africa.

Speaking during the naming ceremony for the squad to do duty in Dubai, Shujaa coach Paul Feeney gave hope of Injera imminent return soon.

Paul gave a target of reaching the main cup quarters of the Dubai leg.

Captain Andrew Amonde said that they want to have a positive start to the series.

The Shujaa Squad

