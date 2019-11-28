Collins Injera Out As Shujaa’s Dubai 7s Squad Named

Collins Injera will miss the opening leg of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai beginning December 5-7, 2019.

The 33-year-old Mwamba’s utility player is still recovering from an injury. The second highest try scorer in the world series with 271 tries also missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers earlier this month in South Africa.

Speaking during the naming ceremony for the squad to do duty in Dubai, Shujaa coach Paul Feeney gave hope of Injera imminent return soon.

Collins is about 85% fit. He is doing all the non-contact training. We are not going to risk him for the first two legs. – Paul Feeney speaking on Collins Injera's absence from the squad to Dubai and Cape Town. #Shujaa — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) November 28, 2019

Paul gave a target of reaching the main cup quarters of the Dubai leg.

We want to make the quarters in Dubai. To do that we have to knockout South Africa, England and Spain. – Paul Feeney speaking on the expectations in Dubai#Shujaa — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) November 28, 2019

Captain Andrew Amonde said that they want to have a positive start to the series.

Our main focus is to get it right from the beginning. We are looking forward to a good tournament – Andrew Amonde, Shujaa captain #Shujaa — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) November 28, 2019

The Shujaa Squad

