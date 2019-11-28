in NEWS

Court To Rule On Jowie’s Bail Application On February 13

JOSEPH KURIA IRUNGU ALIAS JOWIE. | COURTESY

Joseph “Jowie” Irungu, the prime suspect in the murder of business woman Monica Kimani is set to stay in remand until February 13, 2020 when the High Court will make a ruling on his bail application.

Justice James Wakiaga also ordered that the murder trial resumes in March 2020.

In an application filed by Jowie through his lawyers on Thursday, November 21, he pleaded with the court to have him freed stating that he was suffering for the one year period that he has been remanded.

He assured the court that he had no intentions of leaving the country should he be set free as was the second accused, Jacqueline Maribe.

“My second accused (Jacque Maribe) was granted bail and she never absconded court. I deserve the same,” he said.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino advocated for Jowie’s release stating that the judiciary was being unfair and being used to defeat justice.

“The Judiciary is being used. When Obado was a accused of murdering Sharon he was given cash/bond term. Sarah Wairimu prime suspect in Cohen murder was released on bond/bail. Jowie should be given bond/bail until found guilty to be able to be jailed,” read part of the post.

The murder trial started last year, with the hearings kicking off about two months ago with several witnessed lined up.

