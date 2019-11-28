in NEWS, POLITICS

The BBI Report Released Yesterday Was Fake – Moses Kuria

moses kuria
MOSES KURIA, GATUNDU SOUTH MP. / COURTESY

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is already facing headwinds from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard even before take off.

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria now says the report released yesterday was fake, and the proposes Committee of Experts is the one that will write the real report.

In a social media post, Kuria said  that he will oppose the formation of a committee of experts, which is set  to ‘refine’ the report.

“Much as I strongly support the BBI report, I will vehemently oppose the formation of a committee of experts. I strongly suspect that what was released today was a Bonoko (fake) report. The actual one is the one that will be released by the Committee of Quacks that will be formed to ‘refine’ the draft. Stay woke, good people,” wrote Kuria.

Read: Murkomen Heckled At BBI Report Unveiling At Bomas (Video)

The report was released yesterday, with politicians preaching unity and a new wake for Kenya.

During the launch, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen was booed as he presented his views at the Bomas of Kenya.

The senate majority leader was irked by the programme coordinators especially the MC Junet Mohammed for apparently leaving out leaders whose views differed.

“We must have an honest opinion, even the way Junet is running the program is unfair. This program was to hear about other leaders opinion,” Murkomen said amid jeers.

“To build an honest Kenya we must be able to put other leaders ideas on the table. There is no way I’ll be told to sanitize this situation. I demand to be heard,” he added.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

