Wazito FC Boss Ricardo Badoer Forced To Swallow His Venom After Rehiring Coach Frank Ouna

Wazito FC billionaire owner Ricardo Badoer is famed within the local footballing circles for his many twitter rants.

He’s bold and outspoken, and spares no one, not even his own players survive his itchy fingers when he picks his smartphone and logs into Twitter.

The cigar puffing businessman has mainstreamed an expletive and throws it around with less care and it appears his followers are now at peace with it after initial outrage.

But Badoer recently learnt the hard way that the internet never forgets and that you are compelled to swallow them in future. After parting ways with coach Frank Ouna last year, Badoer used derogatory words to describe the former Gor Mahia coach.

In a twitter exchange with one @kamalokaokil, Badoer said, “Btw, I would rather have half dead donkey coach Wazito than have that guy Frank. He has no heart or loyalty.”

Less than a year later and with Wazito struggling to get results, the club rehired Frank, who helped them regain promotion to the KPL last season and Badoer was forced to take back his venom.

Me and Frank had long talk over couple of beers ( Me doing the drinking) and man this guy is solid. I did say he has no heart as he did leave Last time during the season. I got his views and I do apologize for my ill choosen words. Welcome back Frank. https://t.co/8wkrAujwEm — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) November 26, 2019

Wazito also brought on board former Sofapaka coach Stewart Hall to work work with Ouna as head coach. The first game in charge was a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks.

