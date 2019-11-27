TSC Boss Nancy Macharia Teams With Scammer Jayesh Saini In Teacher’s Health Insurance

Jayesh Saini, the owner of Clinix Healthcare Ltd which was in 2012 mentioned in a Ksh4.2 billion scandal involving National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the then minister for health Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Mr Saini is also the owner of Gesto Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which has previously been accused of supplying fake drugs to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

This time round, Mr Saini is back to swindle the teachers through Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) boss Nancy Macharia.

Information reaching Kahawa Tungu indicates that Mr Saini has rebranded his company to Bliss Healthcare and is a shareholder in an entity named Medical Administrators (K) Limited.

Kahawa Tungu also learns that Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) Chairman Abdirahin Haithar Abdi is a shareholder at Medical Administrators (K) Limited through proxy, which amounts to conflict of interest.

Sources intimate to this writer that teachers could lose billions, if Ms Macharia’s plan goes well, in which she is planning to award a multibillion tender to Medical Administrators (K) Limited next year to cater for health cover of over 318,000 teachers.

The tender was announced in August, and it will cost at least Ksh9 billion.

It is alleged that Ms Macharia has been bribed, and is set to award the tender any time from now.

How the body responsible for teachers welfare failed to conduct a due diligence still beats logic, but it is understood that money changed hands.

Further, Medical Administrators (K) Limited (Bliss) lacks proper hospital network to deliver services effectively to teachers across the country.

