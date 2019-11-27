in ENTERTAINMENT

Tanasha, Diamond Unveil Son’s Face During Lavish 40 Days Party (Photos)

169 Views

diamond, tanasha, naseeb junior
Diamond and Tanasha [Photo/Courtesy]

Tanasha Donna and Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz on Tuesday introduced their son, Naseeb Junior to the world.

They were celebrating 40 days since he was born.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My baby NJ ❤️ @naseeb.junior

A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on

The festivities that lasted the whole day, took place at the Baba Lao hitmaker’s Madale home in Dar es Salaam.

The invite only party was characterized by song and dance. Wasafi signees; Lava Lava, Mbosso, producer Ayo Lizer, photographer Lukamba were all present.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Welcome to the World NJ…… Dady Loves You!❤🌍❤ @naseeb.junior #NaseebNaseeb #NASEEB40 Cc @wasafitv @wasafifm

A post shared by Chibu Dangote..! (@diamondplatnumz) on

The couple, yet to exchange nuptials kept the baby’s face hidden because they wanted to keep him away from the evil ones.

Naseeb Junior shares a birthday with his father as his mother shares hers with his glamorous grandmother, Bi Sandra Dangote.

Here are some of the pictures from the party:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Powerful President, Prime Minister Post And Reduced Parliamentary Budget: BBI Report At Glance Is Approved By Parliament
badoer, frank ouna

Wazito FC Boss Ricardo Badoer Forced To Swallow His Venom After Rehiring Coach Frank Ouna