Tanasha, Diamond Unveil Son’s Face During Lavish 40 Days Party (Photos)

Tanasha Donna and Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz on Tuesday introduced their son, Naseeb Junior to the world.

They were celebrating 40 days since he was born.

View this post on Instagram My baby NJ ❤️ @naseeb.junior A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Nov 26, 2019 at 7:13am PST

The festivities that lasted the whole day, took place at the Baba Lao hitmaker’s Madale home in Dar es Salaam.

The invite only party was characterized by song and dance. Wasafi signees; Lava Lava, Mbosso, producer Ayo Lizer, photographer Lukamba were all present.

The couple, yet to exchange nuptials kept the baby’s face hidden because they wanted to keep him away from the evil ones.

Naseeb Junior shares a birthday with his father as his mother shares hers with his glamorous grandmother, Bi Sandra Dangote.

Here are some of the pictures from the party:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu