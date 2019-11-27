NYS Suspect Yvonne Ngugi Seeking To Offset Illegally Acquired Property, Evicting Tenants

Ksh8 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspect Ms Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi in 2018 signed documents while still in custody seeking to sell property acquired illegally, Kahawa Tungu can reveal.

Ms Ngugi is the wife to James Thuita Nderitu, a suspect believed to be among the prime beneficiaries of the scandal who made away with more than Ksh1.61 billion.

Documents in our possession show that Ms Ngugi allowed Gaitho and Co Advocates to sell her property on June 5, 2018. On the said date, Ms Ngugi was in police custody hence she should not have been allowed to deal in any business that entailed ill-gotten wealth.

According to the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), it obtained orders from the court to freeze her accounts and property on December 10, 2018, almost six months after the scandal was reported.

By this time, Kahawa Tungu reported that the husband and wife had withdrawn at least Ksh1.5 billion from their accounts.

In the power of attorney documents she signed on the aforementioned dates, she allowed the lawyer to sell by private treaty and or lease the property known as Plot Number 116/1214 Zimmerman originally allocated to her.

This meant that the property was no longer under her discretion, hence it could not be frozen on her account.

The irrevocable power of attorney was signed while in detention but shows that it was signed at Jevanjee Gardens. On the said date, she was in the High Court Kenya and was denied bail.

Originally rent was paid to an account belonging to Ellwyn Supplies at Equity bank, which has since been frozen, before it was diverted to Mwanzo Properties And Management Ltd from June 1, 2018, two days after she was arraigned on May 29, 2018.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that she is trying to get tenants out now by cutting water and electricity because she wants to sell the building, that was constructed with NYS money.

This writer learns that the DPP is not aware of her several buildings constructed using NYS money, and she is in a hush to dispose of them before the DPP learns of it.

To frustrate tenants so that they can leave, those in the know intimate that she has been severally locking the main entrance without a substantive reason.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, a tenant who rented an apartment in the building on May 1, 2017, says that goons in the name of Mwanzo Properties visited them on June 1, 2018, forcing the tenants to sign documents diverting their rent to a new account.

“When I refused to sign, about 10 of them ganged up on me, unsuccessfully. Later another tenant told me what’s going on, and showed me news video of Yvonne in court in the NYS scandal same day. I continued to pay rent into the now Frozen account,” said the tenant.

Unknown to him, he had invited trouble, as he was served with an eviction letter in August 2018.

He decided to see the DPP, who introduced him to a DCI officer to record a statement.

“The DCI officer told me he would talk to Yvonne to see that things were settled, and he would share the outcome,” says the tenant, adding that he never heard anything more from the officer.

He successfully filed a case seeking orders to stop the eviction, which he served to the landlord.

Despite having been served with the order, Mwanzo evicted a tenant on September 1, 2019, and tried to evict the complainant without success. Previously, Kahawa Tungu learns that Yvone had the evicted tenant arrested by Kasarani police.

With fresh charges having been instigated on August 20, Ms Ngugi is afraid that she might be caught up in the events, and her properties seized.

In 2018, ARA froze 10 accounts belonging to Flagstone Merchants, Excella, Firstling and Interscope, firms associated with Nderitu and his wife Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi. They were holding Ksh33.8 million out of the Ksh1.61 billion which was wired to the accounts from NYS.

In just a day, Firstling Supplies Limited raked in Ksh612 million from NYS, and Ksh876.4 million in three months, totalling to Ksh1.49 billion. The money has been withdrawn and only Ksh6.28 million remained.

Flagstone Merchants received Ksh235 million in just a day and a total of Ksh278.6 million in eight weeks. Of the amount, only Ksh1.2 million remained in the account.

Nderitu and his wife Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi are said to have been working alongside former Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Service and Youth, Lilian Omollo, and former National Youth Service Director-General, Richard Ndubai to loot over Ksh8 billion.

