Nyamira Accident Claims Two Lives, Scores Injured

Two people have been confirmed dead after a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) collided with a truck in Nyamira County.

The accident took place along Sotik-Keroka Road in Nyaronde killing one on the spot and another victim with critical injuries that was pronounced dead on arrival at Clare’s Kaplong Mission Hospital in Bomet.

It is reported that the truck rammed into the 14-seater matatu head on while trying to avoid the cess collection point.

The doctor at the facility has said that another victim is in a critical condition following the injuries sustained from the accident.

Confirming the incidence, Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said that at least eight other people have been admitted at Longisa Hospital for advanced treatment.

Road accidents have been a menace especially during the festive with many lives being claimed.

In a period of one week, the number of accidents reported are worrying, with the cause of accident linked to negligence by drivers.

Last week, an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway left two dead, and another one left four others dead along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

