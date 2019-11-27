Murkomen Heckled At BBI Report Unveiling At Bomas (Video)

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has been booed as he presented his views at the Bomas of Kenya during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report unveiling.

Murkomen was heckled by members of the public present at the report unveiling.

The senate majority leader was irked by the programme coordinators especially the MC Junet Mohammed for apparently leaving out leaders whose views differed.

“We must have an honest opinion, even the way Junet is running the program is unfair. This program was to hear about other leaders opinion,” Murkomen said amid jeers.

“To build an honest Kenya we must be able to put other leaders ideas on the table. There is no way I’ll be told to sanitize this situation. I demand to be heard,” he added.

An irate Murkomen declined to take his seat insisting that he must be heard.

BBI task force chair Yusuf Haji then tried to calm down the delegates asking that they give the legislator time to express himself.

“Mpeeni uyu time aseme yake(Give him time),” Haji said.

Taking back the microphone, Murkomen thanked the President for the opportunity to lead in the senate majority position.

“I dare say if it was not for your leadership your excellency I would not be the Majority Leader.We want the same opportunities for even the minority groups not opportunities clustered for the big boys.”

“God bless Kenya. Kwendeni huko,” the lawmaker concluded.

Senator Haji forced to calm down crowd booing Senator Murkomen at BBI event in Bomas of Kenya, Murkomen had taken exception with Junet Mohammed’s comments over perceived divisions in Jubilee. #LeoMashinani #BBIReport pic.twitter.com/TJ6g9LXNHm — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) November 27, 2019

The report was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on Tuesday at State House.

The taskforce was able to collect views from more than 400 elected leaders and Kenyans in the 47 counties.

