Jonathan Moi Widows Settle Estate Wrangle, Agree To List All Children As Beneficiaries

The widows of the Late Jonathan Moi, President Daniel Moi’s eldest son have reached an agreement over his estate and settled on including all his children as beneficiaries.

Jonathan Moi succumbed to Pancreatic cancer in April leaving behind three women who claimed to have been formally married to him.

The widows who have been engrossed in a dramatic battle over his property have opted for an out of court settlement.

The first wife Sylvia was accused of plotting to be the only administrator to the multi million estate left behind by Jonathan Moi.

In an application filed at the Milimani Law Courts, the women identified as Beatrice Mbuli Kipkemboi and Faith Milka Nyambura, had objected to an application for grant of letters of administration of Jonathan’s estate to Sylvia.

“The respondents have sidelined the objector and her children from participating in the affairs which relate to the estate of the deceased,” said Faith in a petition filed by her lawyer.

The application for grant of administration of the late’s estate was filed by Sylvia and her son on September 13, 2019.

The settlement thus acknowledges the 12 children as the heirs to the multi million estate from the previous four with the widows agreeing to have Jonathan’s assets and liabilities identified and a report filed in court on December 15.

This follows the directive by High Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule granting the parties seven days to reach an out-of-court settlement over the estate.

The estate in the middle of the wrangles is estimated to be worth Sh30 million, comprising of a piece of land in Industrial Area Nairobi (Sh15 million), Shares in Tiro Holdings Limited (Sh10 million) and Nakuru Oil Mills, (Sh5 million).

