Harambee Starlets Goal Machine Jentrix Shikangwa Wants To Play In Europe

Cecafa Women’s Championship 2019 top scorer Jentrix Shikangwa wants to play her football in Europe after completing high.

The 17-year-old scored 10 goals in the just ended tournament in Tanzania where Kenya’s Harambee Starlets emerged winners for the first time.

Jentrix caught the attention of the entire region and beyond with her goal scoring prowess and suitors are already knocking on her door with offers.

Read:

However, the Vihiga Queens player has made it known that she prefers a career in Europe.

“I have received several calls, including one from a Tanzanian club. However, my dream will be to play professional football in Europe,” she told the Daily Nation.

“My focus now is on education. I want to finish my studies first,” she added.

Read Also:

Jentrix, who hails from Sigalagala, Kakamega County, is a form three student at Wiyeta Girls, Kitale.

She also expressed her delight at winning the Cecafa Golden Boot award. “Emerging the top scorer and winning Cecafa was an early birthday present for me. My birthday is on Wednesday (today) and I intend to celebrate it in my village in Sigalagala in Kakamega County,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu