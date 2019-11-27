IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati In Property Tussle With Mother-in-law

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has been caught up in a property tussle with mother-in-law Rose Otolo.

Media reports indicate that Chebukati’s wife, Mrs Mary Chebukati, who is fighting to inherit her mother’s property.

Mrs Chebukati is in the tussle against her siblings including former Mumias Sugar Company managing director Courts Otolo, former Vihiga gubernatorial aspirant Hellen Otolo and Lucy Otolo.

Mr Chebukati, in the tussle, is accused of using his connections in government to lock out other siblings from the inheritance, while Hellen accuses Courts and Lucy of teaming up with Chebukati’s family to lock her out.

It is reported that Hellen and the mother sold blue gum trees in the property in Bunyore in Vihiga county, but the loggers were stopped and arrested by police with orders from Mr Chebukati’s family.

Citizen Weekly reports that Mary branded Hellen as a loser and a disgrace to the family, who was hungry for family property yet decision on administration of the property had not been finalised.

Some of the contested properties are 14 acres of land in Mumias and houses in South C, South B, a plot in Mlango Kubwa as well as two plots in Mathare, Nairobi.

Hellen is a former lecturer at Kenyatta University where she was allegedly fired over sexual harassment, and currently lives with her mother in South “C” after unsuccessfully vying for the Vihiga gubernatorial seat.

The tussle has degenerated to personal attacks between Mary and Hellen, with the latter accusing the former of trying to kick her out of the South “B” house.

“She is hellbent to see me out of the family house but I am here to stay taking care of my sick mother. I will not be cowed,’’ said Hellen.

In the last incidence, it is reported that a physical fight almost ensued after Mary stormed the residence, and was forced to flee after confrontation with Hellen’s son.

Mrs Chebukati has also been accused of stage-managing reconciliation between Hellen and her ex-husband.

“I concur with all your facts but let me tell you that Hellen has started a war but in the end, she’s going to be the biggest loser,’’ Mary told the publication.

According to Mary, Hellen has been stealing money from the ailing mother through mobile banking, wasting millions in the 2017 campaigns.

