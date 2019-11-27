Denis Itumbi Chased Away From The Podium During BBI Launch (Video)

Digital Innovations director at the office of the President Dennis Itumbi was today chased away from the VVIP podium during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch.

In a video filmed by the Daily Nation, Itumbi is seen being escorted away by the Presidential security from the podium alongside other journalists who were covering the event.

Some of the journalists were spared and continued filming, while Itumbi was thrown out.

It is not yet clear why the digital strategist was thrown out.

Here’s the video:

Embarrassing moment for Dennis Itumbi after he was chased away from podium during the BBI launch. #BridgingTheDivide #BBIReport pic.twitter.com/8BkPIo5yPZ — Daily Nation (@dailynation) November 27, 2019

The event was attended by several government and opposition politicians including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi among others.

During the meeting, Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen was heckled by the crowd as he presented his views on BBI.

The senate majority leader was irked by the programme coordinators especially the MC Junet Mohammed for apparently leaving out leaders whose views differed.

“We must have an honest opinion, even the way Junet is running the program is unfair. This program was to hear about other leaders opinion,” Murkomen said amid jeers.

“To build an honest Kenya we must be able to put other leaders ideas on the table. There is no way I’ll be told to sanitize this situation. I demand to be heard,” he added.

An irate Murkomen declined to take his seat insisting that he must be heard.

BBI task force chair Yusuf Haji then tried to calm down the delegates asking that they give the legislator time to express himself.

“Mpeeni uyu time aseme yake(Give him time),” Haji said.

Taking back the microphone, Murkomen thanked the President for the opportunity to lead in the senate majority position.