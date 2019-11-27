Police Find Body Of Man Who Jumped Off Likoni Ferry Washed Ashore

The body of a man who died in the wee hours of Sunday morning after jumping off MV Harambee ferry at the Likoni channel, in Mombasa has been found.

The authorities that were working the two day rescue mission stated that the body was found washed ashore on the mainland side of Likoni Channel, near Base Titanium jetty.

Additionally, a police report filed indicated that the body was found at around 3pm with the Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Jane Munywoki confirming the recovery incident.

“The body of the man has been recovered, however, no person has come forward to make a report of a missing person or claim the body,” said Munywoki.

In a statement by the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS), the man who was dressed in a white top and a black trouser left his seat, dashed to the aft prow and dived into the Indian ocean at about 1.30 AM.

The statement also stated that his identity was yet to be established with reports allegedly indicating that he was not of sane mind.

“At around 0130hrs an unidentified male passenger went overboard MV. Harambee from mainland to the island side .our rescue efforts bore no fruit. The search of the body is still on,” said KFS.

The man was dressed in a white top and a black trouser,he left his seat dashed to the aft prow and dived into the water.

We earnestly send our sympathies to the affected family.#likoniferry #ferrykenya #kenyaferry #PSSDTransport #Kenya_Ports #kmakenya #transportKE #maritimeKE — Kenya Ferry Services (@FerryKenya) November 24, 2019

The incident happened at a time when the KFS was under scrutiny over negligence that led to the death of a 35 year old Mirriam and her daughter, 4 year old Amanda after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean in October.

Another incident that put KFS on the spot included a Kenyatta University bus that almost sank into the Indian Ocean after it slid off the ferry ramp into the shallow waters about a week ago.

In both incidents, the KFS was blamed and accused of negligence of not putting the safety of passengers first, as well as operating equipment that were not suitable for the type of transportation.

Other concerns raised were the reasons why the KFS doesn’t have an emergency team of divers or lifeguards on stand by even as more than 300,000 people risk their lives on poorly maintained vessels daily.

