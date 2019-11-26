Ruto Joins Uhuru, Raila At State House As They Officially Receive BBI Report

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga on Tuesday received the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at State House, Nairobi.

The report was presented by the task force chairman Yusuf Haji.

Also present was Deputy President William Ruto and the 14-member BBI task forcer team.

The task force was established following President Kenyatta’s March 9, 2018, handshake with the former Prime Minister to operationalize their reconciliation across the country following the aftermath of the disputed 2017 election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi received the Building Bridges Initiative report from the initiative's taskforce led by their Chairman Senator Yusuf Haji. Present were Deputy President Dr. @WilliamsRuto and former Prime Minister @RailaOdinga. pic.twitter.com/mtG6Foqe6N — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) November 26, 2019

The report will be made public on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya.

Reports indicate that at least 100 Kenyans from all the 47 counties have received a special invitation to the event.

On Friday, Haji, the Garissa County Senator who co-chairs the team alongside Busia senator Amos Wako, said the recommendations arrived at represents views from Kenyans in the 47 counties.

“The Face of Kenya was captured with at least 7000 citizens from all ethnic groups, genders, cultural and religious practices and different social and economic sectors coming forward eager to tell of their experiences and solutions to our pressing national challenges, ” the statement reads in part.

“All 47 Counties were visited and forums held in them.”

While addressing graduates at Kibabii University on Friday, the President called on all Kenyans to read the report before taking a stand.

He slammed those already opposing the report before seeing its recommendations.

“Only a fool will say that there are no issues in this country that do not require to be addressed. Let us address them as adults, as civilized human beings and let us appreciate that we might have divergent views, but our objective is to make our motherland better and improve it. There is no need for insults, ” he said.

Already political leaders allied to Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction have vowed to shoot down the report saying it’s only meant to create positions for selfish individuals.

The leaders, oppose, among other things, the expansion of the executive to create a Prime Minister position and two deputies.

On his part, the DP is quoted in the past saying that he will not support recommendations to get some leaders into government through the back door.

In February, during an address at Chatham House, London, the DP proposed for the creation and the recognition of official opposition in parliament.

“I have heard some suggestions, even by opposition leaders, that the National Executive should be expanded to include a prime minister as well as two deputies, as a means of addressing the winner takes all challenge. I don’t know how that is supposed to be achieved because this suggestion has two problems. “It does not resolve the problem which is that we need a functional constitutional opposition. Secondly, if the position is created, it would still be taken by the winning party so it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Ruto.

