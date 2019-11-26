in ENTERTAINMENT

We Won’t Allow It In Public, Sonko Weighs In On Hilarious “Twa Twa” Craze

129 Views

Pastor Susan Munene of Overcome Ministries [Photo/Courtesy]

A video of a local pastor encouraging her congregants to get intimate more often has gone viral making netizens go wild.

In the video, which has earned the title “Twa Twa”, the apostle, who has been identified as Susan Munene of Overcome Ministries, appealed to her flock to make love anytime and anywhere saying its a “God-given game”.

She stated that her marriage, with her apostle husband, has survived because of making out “every time”.

“It’s the only game that God created, all the others including football, rugby and netball are man-made,” she said adding that they make love “in the kitchen, in the car and everywhere”.

While the message excited netizens, who kept sharing the hilarious clip on their social media handles, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned residents from engaging in the activity in public especially in the Central Business District (CBD).

Read: Governor Mike Sonko’s Advice To Couples Longing For Successful Marriages [Video]

Taking to his Facebook account, the County Boss said, “Nisawa ‘Twa Twa’ but County Government of Nairobi won’t allow ‘Twa Twa’ in public especially in CBD.”

Since it first appeared on the internet on Monday, the video has elicited hilarious reactions from netizens who tend to relate with Susan’s “advice”.

To some, the video has united the country more than the Building Bridges Initiative report (BBI) that is set to be made public on Wednesday.

Here are some of the reactions:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Netherlands Airline KLM Flies Latest Version Of Boeing 787-10 To Nairobi
kusi festival, kisumu

Kisumu County Partners With Nation Media Group To Support Kusi Ideas Festival