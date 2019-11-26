We Won’t Allow It In Public, Sonko Weighs In On Hilarious “Twa Twa” Craze

A video of a local pastor encouraging her congregants to get intimate more often has gone viral making netizens go wild.

In the video, which has earned the title “Twa Twa”, the apostle, who has been identified as Susan Munene of Overcome Ministries, appealed to her flock to make love anytime and anywhere saying its a “God-given game”.

She stated that her marriage, with her apostle husband, has survived because of making out “every time”.

“It’s the only game that God created, all the others including football, rugby and netball are man-made,” she said adding that they make love “in the kitchen, in the car and everywhere”.

Apart from twa twa which other game do you know…? #OthersAreManMade pic.twitter.com/ciCVWIWcmI — Proffin Major (@proffin_major) November 25, 2019

While the message excited netizens, who kept sharing the hilarious clip on their social media handles, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned residents from engaging in the activity in public especially in the Central Business District (CBD).

Taking to his Facebook account, the County Boss said, “Nisawa ‘Twa Twa’ but County Government of Nairobi won’t allow ‘Twa Twa’ in public especially in CBD.”

Since it first appeared on the internet on Monday, the video has elicited hilarious reactions from netizens who tend to relate with Susan’s “advice”.

To some, the video has united the country more than the Building Bridges Initiative report (BBI) that is set to be made public on Wednesday.

It is the simple things that unite Kenyans such as 'twa twa twa' These complex schemes such as BBI seem to be too complex to be understood by Kenyans ~ Viewer on #DayBreak this morning! — Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) November 26, 2019

Here are some of the reactions:

Is it Twa Twa ama Tua Tua ? Nway, new Aunty wa Harrier detected pic.twitter.com/DjAUWQpmo5 — Edd Eddie Eddiest (@Eddiest_KE) November 25, 2019

Twa twa now has a clean version 🙌

tua tua withvideo evidence 😂

pic.twitter.com/F7zvWfSvAQ — Bett CFC (@BettKMax) November 25, 2019

Twa twa twa is already in mixes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P5motUVNBk — JamLICK (@kyaloh_) November 26, 2019

What's this Tua Tua/ Twa Twa thing! Where is the moral police @EzekielMutua? Dr Matiangi should order closure or these kioks but sadly, some brainwashed fellows won't stop taking tithes there. Religion is indeed an opium of the masses! pic.twitter.com/wlpHBsldBe — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) November 25, 2019

I hope it's not the pastor walking out on this twa twa sermon#twatwa pic.twitter.com/NvoGXreez7 — B°E°L°L°A🇰🇪 (@Anabell58649080) November 26, 2019

