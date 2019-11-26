Powerful President, Prime Minister Post And Reduced Parliamentary Budget: BBI Report At Glance Is Approved By Parliament

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday received the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at State House, Nairobi presented by the task force chairman Yusuf Haji.

In the proposal, the Presidential post stands out as the most powerful under an election hence remains the head of state and government.

The position of the prime minister will be returned if the proposals are implemented in full, who will be appointed by the President and is to undergo approval by parliament.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be an elected member of parliament who is to be the leader of the largest party or coalition in the country.

The post of the Vice president remains unaltered, and still serves as the principal assistant of the president, and his running mate.

“The Prime Minister shall be the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly. On the President’s tasking, the Prime Minister will chair Cabinet sub-committees,” reads the report.

The Prime Minister post is in charge of supervision and execution of day to day affairs of the government.

The BBI report notes that the proposals do not interfere any legal or constitutional bodies as the recommendations are a reflection of Kenyan thoughts, ideas and expert advice aimed to be put into practice.

The Prime minister according to the proposal can be dismissed by the President or through a vote of no confidence by the parliamentarians.

Another key aspect addressed by the BBI proposal is the issue of corruption and public servants that engage in the same. For instance, it proposes that all public officers are banned from engaging in businesses as a way of curbing corruption among government officials.

Devolution and revenue forms a bigger part of the BBI proposal as it recommends that Counties are allocated with 35 percent of the national revenues.

“When dividing revenues between counties, use a formula that focuses on ensuring services reach the actual settlements of people so that resources are not allocated on the basis of inhibited landmass,” reads the report.

This proposal aims to advance County allocations as currently, the constitution stipulates that at least 15 percent be allocated to devolved units.

Despite the BBI proposal acknowledging that the Devolved government has proven successful, it notes certain challenges that need to be addressed with overall tax base aimed to be lowered to correspond with other economies regionally and globally.

Lack of jobs and unemployment have been raised with the proposal aimed to deal with the challenges facing the economy and addressing the lack of jobs by employing more people.

“We must entirely transform the way our economy operates if we are to deal with the present lack of jobs,” it states.

Gender parity forms part of the BBI discussion with the proposition that the Governors and Deputy Governors be of opposite gender, male or female.

This is aimed to create a balance, with the report citing the past election where only a handful of the County bosses appointed governors from the opposite genders.

Allowances including sitting allowances in the national and county governments are proposed to be eliminated as MPs and MCAs have been linked to benefiting huge from the services.

The report was presented in the presence of the handshake partners,Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta with Deputy President William Ruto and 14 member task force of the BBI also available.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi received the Building Bridges Initiative report from the initiative's taskforce led by their Chairman Senator Yusuf Haji. Present were Deputy President Dr. @WilliamsRuto and former Prime Minister @RailaOdinga. pic.twitter.com/mtG6Foqe6N — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) November 26, 2019

According to the taskforce chairman Yusuf Haji, the report represented the views of different groups of Kenyans from all the 47 counties who participated in the forums.

“The Face of Kenya was captured with at least 7000 citizens from all ethnic groups, genders, cultural and religious practices and different social and economic sectors coming forward eager to tell of their experiences and solutions to our pressing national challenges, ” the statement reads in part.

