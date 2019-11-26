Police Officer In Kibabii University Student Assault Case Remanded For 7 More Days

Constable Eric Mutama attached to Tuutu Administration Police Camp who was arrested on Friday by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over the rape and assault of Kibabii University Student has been arraigned.

The police officer did not take a plea, following the request by the prosecution to have him detained for seven more days citing that the victim was still hospitalized and could not record a statement.

The investigating officer in charge of the case Nicholas Oluoch requested the court to allow room for DNA testing before commencement of the trial.

The resident magistrate Githongori Wamboi ordered that the suspect be detained for seven more days to allow room for complete of investigations.

Mutama is apparently the victim’s boyfriend and the prime suspect in the case where the third year student was trailed, attacked, raped and left arm chopped off in the wee hours of the morning after a night out.

The details of the night have later emerged that the student in a company of her friends had gone out with the policeman boyfriend, when a DJ in the club flirted with her.

Mutama apparently got mad and wanted to take her home saying that it was late and raining but she declined forcing the officer to leave on his own.

On their way back from the club, about a few meters from her rented house, the attacker appeared, scaring her friends and leaving her behind with no one to come to her rescue.

A neighbor identified as Zaituni Shaban heard the wails of a woman seeking help, but together with the husband were afraid of going out due to the poor security in the region.

“At around 5AM, we heard a woman screaming for help, but my husband and I feared responding to the distress call. It was only moments later that we went out of the house, and when I looked on a neighbour’s roof, I saw something that resembled a human arm wrapped in a bra,” she recounted.

According to reports by the Star, the police Constable joined the Police National Service in 2017, and has been in a relationship with the student for quite some time.

