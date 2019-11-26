Otile Brown Admits To Causing Accident At Yaya Centre, Compensates Victims (Photos)

Sensational singer and entertainer Jacob Odunga popularly known as Otile Brown has openly addressed the rumours that have been swirling on social media over Yaya Centre accident.

Last week, November 20, the crooner was said to have run over a boda boda rider and his passenger, and left them stranded in the hospital.

Yesterday, through an Instagram post the Nabayet singer acknowledged the incident and stated that he had taken responsibility by taking the victims to the hospital and was in constant communication.

“To my dear fans, family, friends and supporters, my team and I would like to officially acknowledge the accident I had on Wednesday the 20th of November 2019 around Yaya Centre involving my car with a boda boda carrying 2 passengers. My team and I took the injured persons to the hospital and made sure they received the needed necessary treatment and we catered for the resulting bills,” wrote the singer.

He additionally stated that he had procured for the motorist a new bike to enable him continue fending for his family since he was the cause of the accident.

“I have kept constant communication with Mr. Yassin’s family and to enable him resume earning a living for his family I have procured a new motorbike for him,” he added saying that he was praying for his quick recovery.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu indicated that despite the singer getting out unhurt, his Mercedes Benz was badly damaged and in a bad shape.

The driver, who was identified as Ramadhan Abdul Abdul, aka Daddi Ramosh was admitted at Nairobi Women Hospital and is still receiving treatment.

