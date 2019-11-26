Netherlands Airline KLM Flies Latest Version Of Boeing 787-10 To Nairobi

Netherlands National carrier KLM Royal Airlines is now flying the latest version of Boeing 787-10 in the Amsterdam- Nairobi route.

The move makes Kenya the second destination in KLM’s African region to receive the new aircraft after Tanzania in July this year.

“KLM has been flying for a century now, and half of that time, we have been flying to Kenya. The region remains special to us and is a strategic hub in Africa. As such, we look forward to the next 50 years and more flying to this exciting destination, famous the world over for its scenic beauty, unique culture, welcoming people and long history as the Cradle of Mankind,” said KLM General Manager for Eastern Africa region Mr Arthur Dieffenthaler during the inaugural flight.

The plane is said to be more fuel efficient, environmentally friendly and embodies state of the art features, and holds the future for KLM as it seeks to phase out Boeing 747 by 2021.

“The 787- 10 is one of the most sustainable aircrafts in our fleet, with 40-45 % more fuel efficient compared to the Boeing 747. With this we are also reducing our carbon footprints by 20%. We innovate with our customers in mind, with this Dreamliner, all cabins both World Business Class and Economy have been refurbished to give maximum comfort to our customers,” said KLM in a statement.

The plane has a mood lighting system ensures a natural transition between day and night, WiFi and USB outlets and in World Business Class power outlets with each seat.

“It produces less noise both internally and externally as well as less inflight pressure enhancing customers’ comfort, making it suitable for long-haul flights,” added the statement.

