Kenyans Livid As Motorist Caught On Tape Assaulting Female Guard At A Nairobi Estate

A video of a motorist assaulting a female security guard in a Nairobi estate has gone viral eliciting an angry reaction from the public.

In the video, a middle-aged man was filmed on Monday evening in Eastlands’s Komarock Phase 5A estate brutalising a fairly young woman for blocking him from driving into the premises.

The man, who is yet to be identified, slaps the helpless woman severally before pushing her to the ground.

It took the intervention of the passengers who were in his van led by an elderly woman to restrain the guard from her assailant.

Motorist caught on camera assaulting a female security guard at Komarock Phase 5A yesterday pic.twitter.com/EexQUYu9q4 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) November 25, 2019

Read: Eastmatt Supervisor Caught On Camera Brutalising Cashier Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges

Irate netizens have now called on investigative agencies to take up the matter and prosecute the man for assault.

We haven't even dealt with the Kitengela Eastmatt, incident now this.. this man was caught on camera assaulting a female security guard at Komarock Phase 5A. @ODPP_KE, @KenyaPolice3 this right here is not acceptable. #KOT #KOTLOYAL pic.twitter.com/pdG14dckz1 via @Syombuak — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) November 25, 2019

Gruesome: Motorist caught on camera assaulting a female security guard at Komarock Phase 5A. This is very wrong. Over to you @FredMatiangi @DCI_Kenya @PoliceKE @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/JJp7juhTpl — Phelix G-Cord (@PhelixOchola) November 25, 2019

Tough times being a woman in Kenya, haven't even dealt with the Kitengela Eastmatt, incident now this.. this man was caught on camera assaulting a female security guard at Komarock Phase 5A. How many more women are being bullied everyday? pic.twitter.com/BAWEJjzBlk — stan isaac mugi (@stan_mugi) November 25, 2019

It has now turned into a Business as Usual scenario for men to keep assaulting women . They are our Mothers.. Sisters.. Wives.. Daughters. They deserve RESPECT . This is at Komarock Phase 5A @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/mIrY4AfbJ9 — Shisia Bennie (@benjabali) November 25, 2019

The incident comes just days after another man was arrested and charged for assault for brutalising a colleague at Eastmatt supermarket.

The man identified as Ibrahim Taraiya was caught on tape assaulting Sharon Atieno, a cashier at the supermarket.

Taraiya, who was arrested on Saturday, was arraigned on Monday at a Kajiado court where denied assault charges.

Read Also: Eastmatt Supervisor In Viral Video Re-arrested For Assaulting Female Cashier

He was locked up for 10 days pending investigations.