in NEWS

Kenyans Livid As Motorist Caught On Tape Assaulting Female Guard At A Nairobi Estate

169 Views

Motorist assaulting a female security guard in Nairobi [Photo/Courtesy]

A video of a motorist assaulting a female security guard in a Nairobi estate has gone viral eliciting an angry reaction from the public.

In the video, a middle-aged man was filmed on Monday evening in Eastlands’s Komarock Phase 5A estate brutalising a fairly young woman for blocking him from driving into the premises.

The man, who is yet to be identified, slaps the helpless woman severally before pushing her to the ground.

It took the intervention of the passengers who were in his van led by an elderly woman to restrain the guard from her assailant.

Irate netizens have now called on investigative agencies to take up the matter and prosecute the man for assault.

The incident comes just days after another man was arrested and charged for assault for brutalising a colleague at Eastmatt supermarket.

The man identified as Ibrahim Taraiya was caught on tape assaulting Sharon Atieno, a cashier at the supermarket.

Taraiya, who was arrested on Saturday, was arraigned on Monday at a Kajiado court where denied assault charges.

He was locked up for 10 days pending investigations.

Eastmatt on Saturday morning issued a statement confirming that the man, who had earlier been identified as a customer, was their employee.

The management said that Taraiya, who worked at the supermarket as a supervisor, had been suspended.

“We as EastMatt condemn and do not stand for such heinous acts of disrespect against out staff more so women. the individual in question acted solely and has since been suspended with a report officially being filed at Kajiado County Police,” read the statement.

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

