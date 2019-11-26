DCI Launches Manhunt For Motorist Caught On Camera Assaulting Female Guard

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a man in a viral video assaulting a female security guard at a Nairobi estate.

In the video, a middle-aged man only identified as Justin was filmed on Monday evening in Eastlands’s Komarock Phase 5A estate brutalising the fairly young woman for blocking him from driving into the premises.

The man slaps the helpless woman severally before pushing her to the ground.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, DCI confirmed that detectives are pursuing the man.

The DCI further called on the security guard to record a statement with the police.

“Detectives are already narrowing down on the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the lady security officer has been called upon to make a formal report in pursuit of justice. We greatly condemn such violence against anyone in the course of their duty, ” said DCI.

The incident comes just days after another man was arrested and charged for assault for brutalising a colleague at Eastmatt supermarket.

The man identified as Ibrahim Taraiya was caught on tape assaulting Sharon Atieno, a cashier at the supermarket.

Taraiya, who was arrested on Saturday, was arraigned on Monday at a Kajiado court where denied assault charges.

He was locked up for 10 days pending investigations.

