Man Caught On Tape Assaulting Female Security Guard Arrested

Man caught on tape assaulting a female security guard at Komarock Phase 5A Estate in Nairobi has been arrested.

The 30 year old man has been identified as Justus Kamoja.

In a tweet shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr Kamoja who roughed up the security guard only identified as Damaris on Sunday, will be arraigned as soon as “necessary Police action is complete.”

“Mr Justus Kamoja who was captured on a video assaulting a female Security Guard at Komarock has been arrested. The 30yr old suspect will be arraigned in court once necessary Police action is complete. Many thanks to all those that contacted us!” DCI tweeted.

According to K24 Digital, the suspect forcibly gained entry into the estate at around 5.03pm after providing Damaris with contradicting information.

Initially he told the guard that he was going to house number 45 and later 42.

The fight ensued as he exited the estate. He was asked to verify his details, a request he did not take kindly. It is then that he slapped her and threw her to the ground.

Damaris apparently reported the incident at Kayole Police Station on Monday following public uproar.

