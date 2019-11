Tanzanian Star Lava Lava On How Gun Wielding Mombasa Man Trailed Him To Hotel Room (Video)

Tanzanian star Abdul Juma better known by his stage moniker Lava Lava recalled being trailed to his hotel room by a gun wielding man in Mombasa.

Speaking to Mzazi Willy Mtuva, the Wasafi signee said a man followed him into his hotel room accusing him of being in contact with his woman.

According to Lava Lava, the number being used to get in touch with the supposed woman belonged to Kenyan artiste, Susumila’s manager.

In fact, he mentioned, he was in the country for a video shoot.

“Niko nafanya video na Susumila niko Mombasa mimi nimefuatwa hotelini na mtu ana bastola anadai ni mimi naongea na mkewe. Meneja wa Susumila yeye bahati nzuri alikuwa anachat na yule mwanamke akamwambia Lavalava sisi tumemleta hapa tuko naye kwa hiyo inamaana hio number unachat nayo inawezekana sio yeye lakini wacha tufuatilie labda kama hio namba anayo Lavalava kwa hivyo akawa anakuja hotelini kwangu ambako nimekaa guest akawa anapiga tena ile namba aone kama mimi nitaipokea ama nina simu ya namna ile. Lakini kadri nilivyokuwa naongea naye akawa anaipiga pale pale akawa haoni kama inapokelewa,” he said.

He also noted that he has no show lined up in Kenya, contrary to word on social media.

“Kuna siku nilikuwa nimekaa nikaona number kama ishirini zinanitumia message ‘bro what’s up? Mimi nipo ukishafika tu’ nikawa sielewi mbona zinanitext kwa muda mmoja. Nimekaa alafu natumiwa poster kuwa nitakuwa na show tarehe 6. Kiukweli mimi sijui ni akina nani hio show siifahamu na sijaconfirm show yoyote,” he added.

