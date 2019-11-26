Kisumu County Partners With Nation Media Group To Support Kusi Ideas Festival

The Kisumu County Government together with Nation Media Group have partnered in an agreement to support the upcoming Kusi Ideas Festival scheduled for December 8.

The festival is set to take place in Rwanda, with an objective of different entrepreneurs, innovators, scholars and African leaders uniting to discuss the aspects of democracy, security, sports, transportation of goods and services, culture among others.

This will be done as Nation Media Group celebrates its 60th anniversary with the festival termed ‘kusi’ to depict the Southeast winds that blow between July and September.

Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has applauded the move, stating that it is essential for growth and development of Kisumu County as it will paves way for proper preparations for the African Summit Cities scheduled for November 2021.

Read: Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o Fires Health CEC Over Poor Performance

“When a good idea that brings change comes, great minds must support it,” Prof Nyong’o said.

In addition, the governor stated that the festival will create room for economic growth and development of the East African region in general.

The festival is expected to host different leaders, with the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame among keynote speakers.

Among other speakers include Minister for Environment in Morocco, Aziz Rabaah, the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, former minister for Environment in Tanzania January Makamba among others.

Read Also: Kisumu County Government To Deliver New Stadium By November 2021 (Photo)

Kisumu is currently among the cities that are highly developing following the plans for the revival of the Kisumu Port.

The Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama expressed his excitement over the partnership stating that it was to benefit not only East Africa but Africa as a continent.

“We have received overwhelming interest in the Kusi Ideas Festival from all parts of the continent and interested parties should make early bookings to avoid a last minute rush,” said Gitagama.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu