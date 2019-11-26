Kenyans Blast Dennis Itumbi After Unveiling PayBill For West Pokot Landslide Victims

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has sparked outrage after unveiling a pay bill number in support of West Pokot Landslide victims went wrong.

Through social media, the renowned blogger shared the pay bill number with the aim of advocating for funds for the Saturday disaster victims.

“Here the Pay Bill Number for West Pokot Emergency, if you can, kindly, help a brother, a sister, a father and a mother, with a little strength to survive. Pay Bill: 721222 Account number: Your name,” he wrote.

Here the Pay Bill Number for West Pokot Emergency, if you can, kindly, help a brother, a sister, a father and a mother, with a little strength to survive. PAY BILL: 721222 ACCOUNT NUMBER: YOUR NAME #WestPokotLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RHUfpDZACq — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) November 26, 2019

He added, “We are appealing for your support towards the victims of the devastating landslides in our country. Use the following M-Pesa Pay bill information.”

Read: Dennis Itumbi Sues Daily Nation, Capital News For Publishing Defamatory Information

However, hawk-eyed netizens were quick to correct him after discrepancies arose between the pay bill number he provided and that of West Pokot County government.

Apparently, the initial number provided by the West Pokot County Government through the County Secretary John Karamunya was 711222, hence differing with that of Itumbi.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo had on Monday November 25, appealed to well wishers to send their contributions to the unveiled number in a bid to offer aid to the victims.

The Pay bill provided by Itumbi however bears the name Countylink Connections Ikinga Shopping Centre in Kitui County.

Read Also: Dennis Itumbi Sues Blogger Polycarp Hinga For Defamation

Some were very quick to point out the problem, with others faulting him while some stated that it was a misplacement of numbers.

Other citizens did not understand why the government was soliciting funds from Kenyans to take care of the victims yet it was their role.

Here are some of the reactions:

Read Also: Dennis Itumbi Charged Afresh Over Fake DP Ruto Assassination Letter

How was the 15B allocated for El Nino rains 2017/2018 spent? The rains never came, now here they are in 2019. — Geoffrey Nyabengi 🇰🇪 (@Gnyabengi) November 26, 2019

Paybill? But you people have been carrying cash in sacks? Or that it's strictly for the church? pic.twitter.com/BKi4UDtk9H — Carolyne Mbithe (@CarolyneMbithe) November 26, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu