Kamene Tells How Kibe’s Girlfriend Slapped Her Over The Weekend (Video)

Kiss FM presenters Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro were on Tuesday morning involved in a friendly brawl after a weekend getaway at the Elementaita Country lounge.

According to Kamene, her co-host arrived later than herself and their producer, Xtian Dela and on his arm was a woman unknown to them.

Upon seeing the woman, Dela laughed, after which she hurled insults at him.

“Kibe comes to Elementaita at 6 or 7 pm with a babe and Xtian starts laughing and she throws insults at him she goes mad,” she recounted.

Later, the woman then started throwing jabs at Kamene and out of nowhere laid her hands on her.

“When we were at the bonfire, Kibe’s clande decided it is now time for Kamene. From nowhere she started throwing insults at me then she decides to slap the reality into me. I am like Kibe’s thing has slapped me? Kamene Goro?” she continued.

But according to Kibe, Kamene provoked his woman hence the drama.

“What did you tell her? You abused my girl which is very disrespectful,” Kibe retorted.

Kibe did however apologize to his co-host for the spectacle caused by his then girlfriend, who he said was very dramatic from the onset.

“I feel bad about what happened on Saturday. I do not advocate for violence and I apologize on her behalf. It was unfortunate and no one should ever go through the same,” he said.

He continued, “so we stop somewhere to get some refreshments and zikashika. She suddenly removed her seatbelt and started twerking. Please note the car was moving at some serious speed. That is when I knew it is finished.”

