Elaborate Reception Awaits Victorious Harambee Starlets In Nairobi

The Football Kenya (FKF) has organized an elaborate reception for the Harambee Starlets, who won the Cecafa Women’s Championship on Monday in Tanzania.

Starlets beat the hosts 2-0 at Chamazi Sports Complex to claim their maiden title in the annual regional meet.

The team is expected back this morning and the FKF has issued a circular on the events of the day.

“Following the Harambee Starlets’ victory, FKF has lined up a trophy tour from the Airport to Mombasa road, through the CBD and onto the Thika Super Highway.

The procession which will be led by police escort and outriders will commence from the airport at 10am.

The team will then be treated to a luncheon at the Utalii Hotel,” FKF said.

Kenya finished the tournament with 100% record, having won all their games. The team also scored a whopping 24 goals, while conceding none.

Youngster Jentrux Shikangwa finished top scorer with 10 goals.

