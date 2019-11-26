in NEWS

Reports Indicate AP Officer In Kiambu Shooting Was Killed By Cops Known To Him

Daniel Etyang, the AP police officer killed in Ruaka, was killed by policemen known to him, it has emerged.

Etyang was shot dead alongside Galgalo Hussein Wako, a taxi driver whom they were together in what the police said was a foiled robbery.

According to initial reports, the two were planning to rob unnamed Nigerians in the area, and had already taken positions and defied police orders to surrender, opening fire against the police.

However, it emerged that there was no shootout, and Etyang did not fire even once with his Jericho pistol Serial No. KE AP 43368733 remaining holstered during the killing.

The police fired at least 20 bullets against the two, raising questions why they required to use such force against the two.

“The officer who lay injured was finally shot by a woman believed to be a police officer and was dressed in civilian,” claimed a resident of Ruaka as quoted by People Daily.

The killer cops are said to have been under the command of Kiambu Sub County Criminal Investigation Officer (SCCIO).

It has also emerged that the officer was heading to his residence during the shooting.

He was previously attached to former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and was currently attached to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority’s chief executive.

“Etiang was a teetotaller who never quarrelled with anyone. Sad that he was killed few metres from his residence,” said a colleague.

Over the weekend, Kabogo refuted claims that the officer was a robber, saying that he served him diligently.

“The late Etyang was my Assistant for 4 yrs, thereafter worked with the MD KEMSA. I can swear he was not a robber that’s BS, cold blooded murder. The killers should face the full force of the law,” wrote Kabogo.

