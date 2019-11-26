Champions Dance, Harambee Starlets Jig After Cecafa Women’s Championship Triumph (Video)

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are they Cecafa Women’s Championship winners. The Kenyan queens beat hosts and defending champions Tanzania 2-0 on Monday to bag the regional glory.
17-year-old Jentrix Shikangwa was the heroin, netting all the goals in the 70th and 88th minutes respectively.
FT' |
Tanzania Bara 0-2 Kenya #CECAFAWomenChallengeCup @Cecafafootball1 @azamtvtz @CAF_Online @fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/C8hXJCJohm
— TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) November 25, 2019
Jentrix finished the tournament as the top scorer with ten goals. The teenage sensation scored in every single match to claim the accolade.
🇰🇪 Jentrix Shikangwa has scored in every match to claim the Golden boot award and by far the outstanding player of the tournament.
⚽️ vs. Ethiopia
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Djibouti
⚽️⚽️ vs. Uganda
⚽️⚽️ vs. Burundi
⚽️⚽️ vs. Tanzania
What a debut for the 17-old teenage striker🔥 pic.twitter.com/2RgW0hWJT2
— Michael Mwebe (@MichaelMwebe) November 25, 2019
In general, Kenya scored a total of 24 goals, while conceding none.
To celebrate their first ever Cecafa crown, the ladies staged an eye catching victory dance, led by the captain Vivian Adhiambo.
Champions dance 😂 #HarambeeStarlets pic.twitter.com/GveJ6zY73H
— Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) November 25, 2019
Kenya had not beaten Tanzania prior to the Monday’s meet. The two met in the final two years ago in Uganda with Tanzania winning 2-1.
Tanzania has never lost a game against Kenya:
Kenya 1-1 Tanzania
Kenya 1-2 Tanzania
Tanzania 1-1 Kenya
Tanzania ?-? Kenya
Due to experience, Kilimanjaro Queens came into the tournament as most people’s pick and they are slight favorites to beat a youthful Kenyan squad.
— Michael Mwebe (@MichaelMwebe) November 25, 2019
