Champions Dance, Harambee Starlets Jig After Cecafa Women’s Championship Triumph (Video)

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are they Cecafa Women’s Championship winners. The Kenyan queens beat hosts and defending champions Tanzania 2-0 on Monday to bag the regional glory.

17-year-old Jentrix Shikangwa was the heroin, netting all the goals in the 70th and 88th minutes respectively.

Jentrix finished the tournament as the top scorer with ten goals. The teenage sensation scored in every single match to claim the accolade.

🇰🇪 Jentrix Shikangwa has scored in every match to claim the Golden boot award and by far the outstanding player of the tournament. ⚽️ vs. Ethiopia

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Djibouti

⚽️⚽️ vs. Uganda

⚽️⚽️ vs. Burundi

⚽️⚽️ vs. Tanzania What a debut for the 17-old teenage striker🔥 pic.twitter.com/2RgW0hWJT2 — Michael Mwebe (@MichaelMwebe) November 25, 2019

In general, Kenya scored a total of 24 goals, while conceding none.

To celebrate their first ever Cecafa crown, the ladies staged an eye catching victory dance, led by the captain Vivian Adhiambo.

Kenya had not beaten Tanzania prior to the Monday’s meet. The two met in the final two years ago in Uganda with Tanzania winning 2-1.

Tanzania has never lost a game against Kenya: Kenya 1-1 Tanzania

Kenya 1-2 Tanzania

Tanzania 1-1 Kenya

Tanzania ?-? Kenya Due to experience, Kilimanjaro Queens came into the tournament as most people’s pick and they are slight favorites to beat a youthful Kenyan squad. — Michael Mwebe (@MichaelMwebe) November 25, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu