in SPORTS

Champions Dance, Harambee Starlets Jig After Cecafa Women’s Championship Triumph (Video)

189 Views

harambee starlets
[Courtesy]

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are they Cecafa Women’s Championship winners. The Kenyan queens beat hosts and defending champions Tanzania 2-0 on Monday to bag the regional glory.

17-year-old Jentrix Shikangwa was the heroin, netting all the goals in the 70th and 88th minutes respectively.

Jentrix finished the tournament as the top scorer with ten goals. The teenage sensation scored in every single match to claim the accolade.

In general, Kenya scored a total of 24 goals, while conceding none.

To celebrate their first ever Cecafa crown, the ladies staged an eye catching victory dance, led by the captain Vivian Adhiambo.

Kenya had not beaten Tanzania prior to the Monday’s meet. The two met in the final two years ago in Uganda with Tanzania winning 2-1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

moi re-admitted

Mzee Moi Still At Hospital, Needs More Energy Before Being Discharged – Lee Njiru
harambee starlets

Elaborate Reception Awaits Victorious Harambee Starlets In Nairobi