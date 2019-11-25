University Of Nairobi Suspends Self-sponsored Programmes Management In Restructuring Move

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has suspended the Centre for self sponsored programmes (CESSP), the body that manages self-sponsored programmes in the institution.

All staff in the CESSP departments will be re-deployed to the mainstream services with duties aligned to their training.

In a statement signed by the University chairperson Prof Julia Ojiambo, the office of the university council stated that they had arrived at the conclusion following a consultative meeting that was held on November 19, 2018.

Banking facilities in the CESSP departments will be operated by the University’s duly authorized signatories.

Other activities and programs under CESSP will be designated to other competent university organs.

“The council resolved that CESSP is revoked immediately with staff under it redeployed to other mainstream services in accordance to training. Banking facilities shall until further notice be operated by the Council’s duly authorized signatories….all activities under CESSP shall be re-designated to other competent university organs,” read the statement.

The university says that the changes will not interfere with the University program under any circumstances, with reassurance that services would be discharged seamlessly.

