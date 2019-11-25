Former Galole MP Tola Kofa Dies At Kenyatta Hospital

An assistant minister who worked during President Daniel Moi’s tenure has passed away at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after a long term illness.

Tola Kofa, a former member of parliament for Galole passed on at 75 years after having been admitted at the KNH for about a week.

According to his son, Patrick Mgawa, the former legislator had been ailing for a period of time before it got worse and had to be admitted for one week.

Tofa served as an MP for 15 years and was the assistant minister for water between 1998 and 2002, under Moi’s tenure.

In 2010, the former legislator made an astounding move by applying for a bursary to help him fund his masters degree education that he claimed he had not completed.

He was among the applicants from Tana River District who sought funding from the Galole Constituency Development Fund.

Apparently, he turned up for an interview with his wife and two children, and when asked why he needed funding yet he owed properties, he was unable to explain.

He has been at loggerheads with several authority officials both during his time as MP and even after.

An incident in 2003 for instance, a water pump valued to be Sh700,000 was found at his premises after it had been reported missing from the Ministry of Water Development.

He was under fire, with the then police Chief Danson Mutun stating that it had been given to the legislator as a constituency public property but instead he opted to take it to his home.

