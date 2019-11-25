Nominated MP Sankok In Trouble For Allowing Underage Boys Behind The Wheel (Video)

Nominated member of parliament David Ole Sankok is in trouble after letting his teenage son, and two other boys drive a vehicle.

His son, Francis Sankok, 12, just completed his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE). The passengers, without safety belts on, are the lawmaker’s relatives.

Defending his actions, the legislator said children of today should be independent as they were in the past.

He gave an example of when he and his siblings were allowed to graze cattle into Tanzania without supervision at the tender age of 10.

“When I was growing up we were trusted by our parents to move our cattle from Kenya to Tanzania in search of pasture at the age of 10 years and in the process we built our own bomas in the jungle,” he said, adding that parents then were not “pampering idiots” but provided opportunities for growth.

But according to netizens, Sankok was not only endangering the lives of the people in the car but of other motorists.

Others called upon the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to take action against the legislator.

“You’re supposed to be in jail for endangering yourself, family and other road users with unlicensed juvenile on the wheel,” Mutuma Kibang’a said.

Paul Rukaria stated, “Teaching children and giving them early opportunity is great and cool, getting them to break the law and endangering them and the public definitely isn’t. Putting a minor behind the wheel, and without a seatbelt isn’t only illegal but endangering the child, other vehicle occupants and the general public too…!!!”

“It’s sad that you as a leader is breaking our laws. We expect you to set examples for us to follow. Soon other parents will risk our lives by letting underage children drive,” Tetich Tetye opined.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok courts controversy by allowing a minor to operate a motor vehicle , carrying him and other passengers on a public road, while he records and shares the illegal stunt on his social media pages. pic.twitter.com/1ddr4bYkaX — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) November 25, 2019

