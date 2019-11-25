Six Major Roads In Nairobi To Be Closed On Sunday Ahead Of Grand Bike Race

Six roads in Nairobi will be closed on Sunday, December 1, to pave way for the Grand Nairobi Bike Race.

In a notice on Monday, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), announced that the race will start at 8.00 AM and end at 12:30 PM.

The roads affected are Lang’ata Road, Aerodrome Road, Lower Hill Road, Uhuru Highway, Haille Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road.

For the four and half hours that the roads will be closed, KURA has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

The Grand Nairobi Bike Race, according to organisers, is an event aimed at creating tree planting awareness hence promoting in a bid to conserve the environment.

“We feel that this is an opportune time to hold a race on the streets of Nairobi with the aspirations of making Nairobi and Kenya at large, a cycling destination for enthusiasts, showcasing the efforts going towards better public transport inclusion and reduced fuel emissions as we work towards a cleaner environment and improved public transport system and health of the city’s residents, ” information on a website created solely for the event reads in part.

