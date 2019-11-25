in NEWS

PS Locked Relief Supplies For West Pokot Landslide Victims In Store Then Flew To Nairobi – Murkomen

The West Pokot landslide has claimed 52 lives

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday claimed that PS Devolution Micah Powon and his environment counterpart Charles Sunkuli hid supplies meant for West Pokot landslide victims.

According to the majority leader in the senate, the principal secretaries locked food and clothes meant for the survivors in a store before leaving for Nairobi.

The two apparently left for a meeting with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya. They left to prepare for the presentation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

“We are Kapenguria to see victims of landslide. Weather not good for Matiangi’s chopper.Meanwhile PS Powon&Sunkuli have locked the food &clothes for victims inside a store&ran away with th keys to join Natembeya&Matiangi in planing for the most important BBI. Residents to break in,” Murkomen wrote.

CS Matiang’i was on his way to the affected area alongside Environment CS Eugene Wamalwa but had to divert due to bad weather.

“We have been forced to land in Eldoret. We were on our way to Kapenguria Referral Hospital to meet leaders and victims of the landslide in West Pokot. We left Nairobi at 8:30 in the morning. The weather is very bad. We do not want to defy the advisory that we are getting from the pilot and the experts we are with,” Matiang’i said.

Deputy President William Ruto was also in West Pokot and later airlifted medical personnel to the affected sites.

The landslide has so far claimed 52 lives.

