Mzee Moi Still At Hospital, Needs More Energy Before Being Discharged – Lee Njiru

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, his press secretary Lee Njiru has said.

In a statement on Monday, Njiru stated that Mzee Moi is responding well to treatment and his doctors might discharge him before December.

“Mzee Moi, who is being attended to by a team of medics led by his physician Dr David Silverstein has recovered. But because of his old age, his doctors feel he should build up his energy before he can be discharged. His medical team is being extra cautious with his care to ensure full recovery,” stated Njiru.

Moi, 95, was rushed back to the Nairobi Hospital VIP wing on November 9, two days after he was discharged.

It was the fourth time, Mzee Moi was being admitted to the hospital in less than two months.

At the time, Njiru revealed that Moi has recurring chest complications that affect his breathing.

There were reports that the former Head of State had been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Njiru now says he is confident that Moi will be back at his Kabarak home soon.

“Since Mzee Moi was readmitted to the hospital, he is getting better each day and we are confident God is taking care of him because of Kenyans’ prayers. We are very hopeful that in the next few days, he will be discharged to return to the care and comfort of his home,” he added.

In the past, Njiru has had to deal with fake news concerning Moi’s health with a section of social media users saying Mzee had passed on.

“Any speculation regarding the former President should be treated as hogwash unless sanctioned by the official channel,” said Njiru.

The ex-president has had knee surgery following a car accident in 2006. The first surgery was performed at Aga Khan Hospital in January 2017.

In March 2018, he was flown to Israel over an “uncomfortable knee.”

