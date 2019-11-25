Magix Enga Bows To Pressure, Removes Copyright Strike Against Harmonize’s “Uno”

Video sharing platform YouTube has restored Harmonize’s hit “Uno” that had been disputed over copyright infringement.

Local producer, Magix Enga had last week petitioned to YouTube that the Bongo sensational sampled his beats.

The popular producer claimed “Uno” beat was sampled from “Dundaing” hit by King Kaka, Kristoff and himself.

On Monday, Magix Enga revealed on Instagram that he had decided to remove the copyright strike for unity purposes in the East African community music industry.

“Growth of East African music is bigger than all of us. And for this reason, I have decided that I will release my copyright strike on Uno by Harmonize.

“I have decided to forgive the guy. Nitarudisha Uno by Harmonize Pale YouTube Wakati wowote, ” he wrote moments before YouTube made the video public again.

Read: Harmonize’s Uno Pulled Down From YouTube For Sampling Magix Enga’s Beat

Shortly after the song was restored, Enga took to Instagram to confirm the news saying, ”

Everybody say Uno Now available on YouTube both audio and video.”

Reports indicate the producer took the move after consultation with Clement Rapudo alias Clemo, the founder of Calif Records which was born in 2000.

Clemo is also the founder of Ngomma, a digital initiative that helps local artistes enhance their online presence and even earn a decent income from YouTube.

Earlier, Tanzanian singer TID had warned Magix Enga from setting foot in Tanzania after having Harmonize’s song pulled down from YouTube.

Read Also: Harmonize Admits To Paying Diamond Sh22 Million For Wasafi Exit (Video)

TID stated that the producer was jealous of Harmonize’s achievements.

“I do not agree with that, I have heard the issue with the producer, but we have never heard the song until Harmonize did it. I know Magix Enga, but he has done wrong, he is very aversive and with an evil spirit,” said the singer.

“One day you will come to Tanzania airwaves and we will fix you thoroughly because you cannot do that to one of us. That is jealousy and Kenyan propaganda because a lot of artists are making it in Kenya. It doesn’t help him in any way.”

A section of netizens had also taken issue with Magix Enga’s move to have the video pulled down while others felt if truly his beats were sampled he had every right to petition.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu