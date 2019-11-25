Oxygene MCL Co-Founder James Makau Sues Company Over Jubilee Campaign Millions

James Makau, one of the founders of PR, communications and marketing firm Oxygene MCL has sued his co-founders Nick Wachira, Linus Gitahi and the company for at least Ksh 500 million over money made during the Jubilee Party 2017 campaigns.

The dispute is said to have stemmed from a disagreement between the two at the board level over the manner in which the money was spent resulting in Nick Wachira in all his arrogance and failure to strategically think, deciding to fire James Makau who is a co-director in the company.

Oxygene MCL was the PR firm for President Uhuru and Jubilee party during the 2017 campaigns. Wife to a senior State House official is also said to be part of the mix in a desperate fight to get a share of the campaign millions. In a suit lodged at the Labour Court, James Makau is said to be demanding at least Ksh 500 million from the company and its directors, money being his fair share.

Oxygene MCL created President Uhuru’s campaign portal after being brought in by Nzioka Waita. They were also responsible for daily communications and other assignments at the Presidential Delivery Unit.

With that Nick Wachira’s poor boardroom move, Oxygene is struggling to hold forte and do PR for itself and clients like Kenya Commercial Bank and Kenya Revenue Authority. For the latter, it has been left with just churning out names of those KRA has taken to court over imagined tax evasion.

The lack of foresight and inexperience in management is blamed for the situation in PR firms like Oxygene MCL and Redhouse Group.

The local arm of Cambridge Analytica and their partner company is Oxygene MCL which is owned by Nick Wachira and Linus Gitahi — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) October 30, 2017

Redhouse Group was recently forced to let go of tens of employees after failing to get business to sustain them despite using a single strategy of paying hundreds of thousands of shillings to maintain them.

Many agencies in Kenya are said to have been set up only to compete with ScanGroup and not to offer any unique service in the industry.

Even though Bharat Thakrar can be blamed of many things, his strategy of being hands-on and proactive has seen the ScanGroup grow and even control close to three-quarters of the advertising, public relations and marketing business in the country.

Nick Wachira was a former employee of WPP ScanGroup on the Ogilvy PR arm. His exit from the company was assumed to be disruptive while he did nothing unique away from WPP ScanGroup. James Makau also came from the Ogilvy while Mutahi Mureithi, another director, came from PTA Bank.

The James Makau case is against Nick Wachira and Linus Gitahi and is before the labour court in Nairobi.

While the figure in question might be up for discussion, the suit might be a strong attempt by James Makau to get his way as he and the team behind Oxygene MCL part ways. The business and value of the company might not be worth that much considering the size.

The other smaller partners in the arrangement are said to be Mutahi Mureithi and Robert Ngeru’s associate in the plunder of Samsung East Africa, Alfred Ng’ang’a.

