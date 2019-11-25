Homa Bay Teacher Reported Missing Days After Traveling For KCPE Marking

Moses Odumbe, a teacher in Homa Bay County has been reported missing after he traveled from his village in Kogana to Nairobi to participate in the marking of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

It has been two weeks since the Kogana Primary School Teacher announced to his family that he would be away for marking.

However, the family has raised an alarm stating that the KCPE exams were already marked and released yet they still could not get a hold of their kin.

The wife, Joyce Odumbe narrated that the husband, a father of six had arrived in Nairobi and spent the night at a cousin’s place in Kikuyu.

He had explained that phones were not allowed in the examination rooms, hence made it clear that it would be impossible to contact him during those hours.

However, the wife started getting worried after he was still out of reach despite marking being complete and results released.

“By the time the (KCPE) exam results were being released, my husband should have returned home because marking exercise had ended. If he signed in on the first day but failed to return to the marking centre, KNEC should have notified us that he was missing,” decried the wife.

A visit by the family to the Kenya National Examinations Centre (KNEC) were futile as they explained he only signed in on the first day but never returned.

The family is left worried and has since reported the matter to Kendu Bay and Kilimani Police stations, in Homa Bay County and have asked the authorities to help locate him.

